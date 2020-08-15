GCB Bank Ltd has presented a cheque for a GHS 100,000 to the Upper West Regional health directorate to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Mr. Yaquob Mahmud Gomda, the Regional Manager of GCB bank for the Tamale zone presented the amount to the Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Damien Punguyure, at a short ceremony held at the forecourt of the Regional Health Directorate in Wa.

Mr. Yaqoub Mahmud Gomda, speaking after the presentation explained that the donation forms part of activities marking the 67th anniversary of the Bank.

He said the bank is fully committed to ensuring the safety of its clients in the midst of the cover-19 pandemic, hence, the need to support the Ghana Health Service to effectively combat the virus in the region.

Dr. Damien Pungure, the Upper West Regional Health Director, on his part thanked the Bank for the gesture.

He disclosed that the region has a case count of 88 confirmed coronavirus infections with three deaths.

”We are not relenting on our efforts to control the spread of the disease. That notwithstanding, three people including a child have lost their lives out of the 88 cases recorded in the region.”

The regional director bemoaned that in spite of the various interventions aimed at controlling the pandemic, some residents are not adhering to the safety protocols such as the wearing of nose masks, handwashing with soap under clean running water and social distancing.

While appealing for more support from individuals and other cooperate organizations, Dr. Punguyure appealed to the residents to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols in other to avoid contracting the virus.