The High Court will on Friday, August 28, 2020, give its judgment on the disqualification of Eric Ofori Agyarko from the Atiwa East New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary.

The selection of the party’s parliamentary candidate was rocked with confusion when all four aspirants who filed to contest incumbent MP, Abena Osei Asare were disqualified by the vetting committee.

The four; Kudjoe Amegah Kafui, Ernest Adade Wiredu, Dr. Frank Banning and Eric Ofori Agyarko, variously disagreed with their disqualification with some threatening to go independent. But the matter was referred to the party’s National Appeals Committee.

Abena Osei Asare was on June 16, 2020, however, affirmed as the party’s candidate for the December elections while the case was in court.

Some concerned persons feel the NPP was imposing a candidate on the Atiwa East Constituency.

This could open the doors for possible defections and or protest votes against the part, some have warned.