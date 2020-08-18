The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey has refuted claims of corruption and fraud levelled against him by a former internal auditor of the University.

The auditor, Michael Quaye had accused the Vice-Chancellor of spending close to GHS2 million on purchasing a Toyota V8 Land Cruiser and E-class Mercedes Benz for his personal use without resort to the University’s governing council.

Professor Amartey is also accused of renovating his private residence at the cost of GHS 1 million.

But in a response to the claims in a statement sighted by Citi News, Professor Amartey, outlined evidence in defence against the allegations levelled against him.

He said the vehicles were purchased at GHS 1 million by the University and the processes for the purchase were initiated by his predecessor, Professor Joshua Alabi, ahead of his appointment as Vice-Chancellor in 2017.

According to his documents, the Toyota V8 Land Cruiser cost GHS 480,000 and the E-class Mercedes Benz cost GHS 514,000.

“It is important to note that my predecessor, Professor Joshua Alabi, was assigned similar vehicles as part of his conditions of service,” Professor Amartey added.

“The models and make were the same” and Prof. Alabi took home the cars assigned to him as part of his exit package.

Professor Amartey also refuted claims that no Entity Tender Committee worked on the procurement of the vehicles.

“The observation is borne out of gross ignorance or malice or both,” he insisted.

He further noted that the Chairman of the Governing Council served as the chairman of an Entity Tender Committee and attached what he said was evidence of this fact to his response.

“The transaction for the purchase of the vehicles was done through a national Competitive Tendering process,” Professor Amartey said.

Renovation of residence

The Vice-Chancellor also described the allegation that about 90 percent of all procurement activities from January to October 2017 was spent on his private residence as “an outrageous claim.”

He said the total expenditure on furnishings was GHS246,000 out of a total University expenditure of GHS 158 million.

“It must also be stated that these items remain the property of the university and reserve the right to take them back when my tenure is over,” he added.

Professor Amartey further rubbished other allegations of procurement fraud and employment fraud levelled by Michael Quaye.

“His cooked up stories appear to be part of a well-orchestrated agenda to bring the name of my person into disrepute and destroy all the superlative achievements of the University in the last three years, borne out of bitterness and malice.”