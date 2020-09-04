Westline Entertainment, organisers of the prestigious Western Music Awards have announced that the 4th edition of the awards will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The awards could not be held on the usual date due to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to a ban on public gatherings.

The 2020 Western Music Awards which will constitute 70% virtual with 30% live audience will be held at the Anaji Choice Mart’s multi-purpose hall in Takoradi.

According to Nana Kwesi Coomson, Public and Media Relations Officer of Westline Entertainment, they will be “hosting a maximum of 300 people which will include nominees and key stakeholders in the Creative Arts industry. This is to ensure that we have a well-spaced auditorium so to observe the COVID-19.”

“The Awards will be broadcast on all our social media handles – Western Music Awards Ghana on Facebook and on Youtube and that of our affiliates with three radio stations in Western Region transmitting it live on air,” Mr Coomson added.

Nine artistes are billed to perform on the night with twenty-six (26) categories and three honorary awards to be presented. The awards ceremony is expected to last for four hours.