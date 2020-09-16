A former Asokwa constituency organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eric Osei and one other person will be contesting as independent candidates in the December parliamentary polls.

The two NPP members broke ranks following the party’s decision to have the incumbent MP Patricia Appiagyei who has been contesting since 2012 go unopposed in their recent parliamentary primaries.

Eric Osei who is also a former Assembly Member for the area in explaining why he decided to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate is so confident of defeating the incumbent.

“I decided to go independent considering a lot of factors including the lack of development in the constituency. Also, our parliamentary candidate did not allow anyone to contest her. The masses are crying for change and I have to listen to them.”

Mr. Osei maintains that actions by some elements within the NPP will make it difficult for him to rescind his decision adding that the constituents will not yield to such machinations.

“I am not happy about the way the followers of the incumbent MP are pasting their posters on mine. In fact, it is very bad. Sometimes they destroy my banner but we have to run a clean campaign”, he added.

Although the NPP’s reconciliation committee has intervened to stop him from contesting the incumbent MP, some residents have already pledged their support for Eric Osei.

One of them said; “I will vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and the independent candidate in the upcoming election. I believe he will bring development in the area and help me with loans to expand my business.”

However, some other residents say Patricia Appiagyei remains the preferred choice for the Asokwa constituency.

“Patricia Appiagyei will represent us again in the upcoming polls because she cares for women, and she is always available when we need her. Currently, she is constructing an ultra-modern park and this forms part of the development of the constituency. So we will vote for her”, a resident said.

The incumbent MP is also optimistic of retaining the seat with a wider margin.

“I am very firm that I will retain the seat. I know the good works we have done already and we believe that based on our performance, we should be given the opportunity to continue the work and bring more development”, she intimated.