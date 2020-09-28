The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has promised her constituents that she will invest more in infrastructure should she be re-elected into office.

Speaking at the launch of her manifesto, the MP stated that she had done a lot of developmental projects and was going to do more for her constituents.

She stated that the manifesto contained all the things she had done for the people of Dome Kwabenya.

“It is not one particular sector. Just as the manifesto has it, it is in all the sectors that you can think of. So under education, there’s something I’m telling them I will do, and are others I’m telling them we have done. And we have spoken about health, we have spoken about infrastructure. When it comes to market, we have spoken about women empowerment and the youth. All of it is my priority,” she said.

Adwoa Safo added that she did not fail in the educational sector especially as education is the priority of the government.

She said that, although education is a topmost priority for the government, she needed to bear in mind the needs of her people and do more in that field.

“For this government, everybody knows education is our priority but not forgetting that the needs of my people, mainly, has to do with infrastructural development which is mainly roads. They want markets, they want to see development infrastructurally.”

“That is why we have combined the two to make it a comprehensive document for them to be able to judge us by when it is time to account for it,” she added.