The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Oheneba-Owusu Danso has been admitted at a special ward of the hospital after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

Although there has not been any official communication about his condition, a source at the hospital said Dr. Owusu-Danso is coping.

The CEO has been instrumental in helping in the treatment of the virus in the Ashanti region as he has set up a testing laboratory to support the operations of existing ones.

The hospital, which is a major COVID-19 treatment centre has lost one of its staff members to the disease.

Over 200 health workers at the facility who contracted the virus have also recovered and have since returned to post.

The active cases of COVID-19 currently stand at 831 after the confirmation of 143 new infections on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update.

Ghana has within the last seven months recorded a cumulative figure of 45,012 COVID-19 cases and 43,898 recoveries.

The COVID-19 related death toll currently stands at 283.

Out of the number of active cases, six are in critical condition, three on ventilators and 16 in severe condition.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 448,820 tests have been conducted.