Ghana’s most educative quiz competition for Junior High School students (JHS)- Best Brain is back on the television screens on Citi TV.

Best Brain is an educational show that brings Junior High Schools together in a classic quiz competition to lock horns as institutions that groom Ghana’s best brains.

The first season of the programme in which 12 schools in Ghana battled it out for intellectual supremacy began in October 2019 and ended in January 2020.

The rebroadcast of the program comes off every Tuesday at 1:00 pm and Saturday at 3: 00 pm on Citi TV.

Some schools that advanced to the top stages of the competition presented their riveting projects on how the Ghanaian environment has largely been damaged by human activity and human-influenced climate occurrences to book their place in the grand finale.

Participating schools are Silicon Valley International School, Happy Kids International School, Adentan Community School, Christ the King International School, Ministry of Health Basic School.

The rest are Kay-Billie-Klaer International School, Corpus Christi School, All Saints Anglican School, St. Martin De Porres and Royals of Shakespeare International School.

The programme was sponsored by Blue Knights Limited with support from Citi FM.

Best Brain; Where knowledge lives!