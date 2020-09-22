The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has suspended her campaign tour of the Central Region.

This comes after the party’s Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama suspended his four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region over the alleged missing names on Ghana’s electoral roll.

Unlike the former President, Jane Naana failed to state specific reasons for the suspension of her campaign.

She, however, clarified that the decision was taken in consultation with the Flagbearer of the party.

“Effective close of day today, the running mate will suspend her campaign tour of the Central Region. There are a number of reasons for that. However, it is a national decision taken in consultation with the Flagbearer who has also suspended his campaign activities effective today. Details will be given tomorrow by the Flagbearer and the party” a statement signed by Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the running mate said.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was expected to embark on a six-day campaign tour of the region.

She was visiting the region after successful tours of eight regions where she propagated the NDC’s “rescue mission to save the country from further socio-economic deterioration.”