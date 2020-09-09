The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Saboba in the Northern Region and Chereponi in the North East Region

The renewed curfew hours, which will be in place from 10 pm to 4 am every day, takes effect today, Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

This was contained in separate press statements issued by the Interior Ministry.

“The Ministry for the Interior has, by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours for Saboba township and its environs in the Northern Region from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am effective, Wednesday, September 9, 2020.”

The Ministry has further banned the use of arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons in the said areas.

The Ministry also banned the use of firearms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons, in the affected communities warning that persons who go contrary to the directive will be “arrested and prosecuted.”

In the statement, the Ministry urged chiefs, elders and opinion leaders to ensure there is peace at all times.

“Government continues to urge Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.”

Background

For many years, the Chokosis and Konkombas in the Chereponi District have fought each other over a disputed land.

Several lives continue to be lost due to the dispute and reprisal attacks.

The situation has forced thousands to continue to flee the area as there seems to be no end in sight to the conflict.

In 2018, a renewed land dispute between the Konkombas and Anufors who at the time were fighting over a three-acre land at Naduni, a farming community in the Chereponi district, led to clashes where four persons died and several others injured.

As a result, soldiers were immediately deployed to the area and a curfew imposed on the community. But few days later, the residents defied the curfew and burnt tyres in the open.

The situation resulted in serious tension in the area as some health and education workers appealed for evacuation, fearing that another clash may erupt and their lives endangered.

Below is the statement from Interior Ministry

