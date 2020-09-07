The opposition National Democratic Congress says its 2020 manifesto will help it win the upcoming general elections.

Chairman of the NDC’s 2020 Manifesto Committee, Professor Kwaku Danso Boafo at the outdooring of the policy document on Monday, September 7, 2020, indicated that the policy statement was drafted with data that is reliable, valid and verifiable.

According to him, thorough research coupled with inputs solicited from well-meaning individuals, civil society organizations and labour unions were taken into consideration before the final compilation.

“We have produced a document whose philosophy is not only grassroots-based, people-oriented, inclusive and bottom-up but more importantly, a winning document. Our manifesto is based on reliable, valid and verifiable data. I am very confident that the age-long problem of underdevelopment for this country is going to be solved once and for all by the People’s Manifesto, a manifesto that is derived out of what the people think is good for them”, Prof. Boafo disclosed.

Themed the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the NDC’s manifesto is said to address the real needs of Ghanaians.

Prof. Boafo also mentioned that the manifesto has been categorised into six thematic areas which will serve as the party’s blueprint as follows:

1. Fixing the economy

2. Promoting human development

3. Providing infrastructure for growth

4. Providing decent jobs

5. Good governance and corruption

6. Deepening international relations and foreign affairs