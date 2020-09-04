In this edition of The Voters’ Diary on Citi FM, Abena Nyamekye Ampadu was joined by Nathan Quao to continue the analysis of the 2004 parliamentary elections in Ghana. They also touched on the 2008 elections.

The Voters’ Diary is Citi FM and Citi TV’s flagship election programme that offers the stations’ audiences in-depth analysis and perspectives of political-related stories in the build-up to the 2020 general elections.

The Voters’ Diary features a panel of seasoned journalists from the Citi Team, with varied fields of knowledge, as well as diverse academic backgrounds.

The show airs on 97.3 Citi FM on weekdays from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, hosted by Abena Owusu Nyamekye Ampadu.

On Citi TV, it is hosted by Vivian Kai Lokko, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.