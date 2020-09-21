The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it has begun investigations to unravel circumstances that led to the death of some 12 people through road crashes.

On Saturday, some six members of a football academy at Offinso in the Ashanti Region died on the spot after a KIA Pregio vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into the River Offin.

Four other persons were also confirmed dead following a head-on collision at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, a driver and his conductor were crushed to death by a tipper truck at Budumburam in the Central Region.

The Head of Regulation, Inspection, and Compliance at the National Road Safety, Authority Kwame Atuahene in an interview with Citi News said the authority will come out with the results of their probe in due time.

“Our research department has begun investigations into the recent spate of accidents. It is consistent with our mandate when these incidents occur especially when it involves occasional vehicles we often take time to understand the extent of operational lapses as far as the road crashes are concerned so we look at what else ought to be going forward to avoid such incidents.”

“We are coming to launch a very intensive campaign and preparatory works are to be concluded in the coming weeks and then it will be outdoored.”

