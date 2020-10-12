The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Monday, October 12, 2020, visited the family of slain Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP) Ekow Quansah Hayford to commiserate with them.

Mr. Hayford was shot dead last Friday by some unknown assailants on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road.

The MP and some executives of the NPP were returning from a campaign trip when the incident occurred.

President Akufo-Addo during the visit disclosed that he has instructed the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

He also noted that the government will also support the family of the late Mfantseman MP to give him a befitting burial.

“When you enter Parliament as a Member of Parliament, usually the first terms are used to study activities of the House. So the second terms are the ones for doing the real work. So I knew that in the 2020 elections, Ekow Hayford was going to win the seat, and he was one of the MPs I would have relied upon to help me in government but God knows best.”

“I also came here to render my support to the family and to let the family know that, I have instructed the Inspector General of Police get to the bottom of this and make sure the perpetrators of this are brought to book. I believe it will be done and his children and the family will be taken care of as far as I am alive and a well-deserving funeral will be done for him.”