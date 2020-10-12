The National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has long-lost its grip on its stronghold, the Volta Region.

Addressing teachers at the Volta NPP Network of Teachers conference in Ho, Mr. Awuku said the NPP will capture more seats from the NDC in the December 7 polls.

He indicated that the governing NPP government has delivered policies and programs which have improved the livelihoods of indigenes in the region.

Mr. Awuku stated that the President has provided citizens with free education and job opportunities that they can utilize.

“Because of the hard work of teachers today, they are teaching people, educating people, to come out of school, get sustainable jobs, and choose a good job over okada riding. I want to vote for a President who will tell me after providing me with free SHS that I want you to get a job with 1D1F, under our flagship programs, under our planting for food and jobs, and not for you to become a candidate for a mortuary that someone wants to build for you and me.”

“Again, the second reason is that, I have been to this auditorium more than twice; it’s one of the biggest gatherings that I have seen in the Volta Region. The NDC is still living under a very dangerous illusion,” the National Organizer stated.

He added that, to be a leader you need to have people behind you, and judging from the crowd he believes the NPP has won the Volta Region over with its good works.

Sammy Awuku hopeful of more votes for NPP in Volta Region

Mr. Awuku had earlier expressed confidence that the party will secure more votes in the Volta Region than it has in previous elections.

According to him, the opposition NDC has long abandoned residents of the Volta Region.