The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has begun spilling excess water from the Weija Dam.

This is due to the downpour in the catchment area of the Densu River basin.

It began the spillage on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

“The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the heavy rains shot the dam level from 46.8ft to 48.4ft in less than 24 hours, prompting the spillage immediately to prevent it from possible collapse,” the GWCL explained in a statement.

It thus said it has informed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam “to evacuate the area immediately to avoid any eventuality.”

The affected communities include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.

The company is expecting more rain in the area and has said it, along with NADMO and other sector agencies, “are making arrangement for the provision of water and other services to the people displaced by the flood.”

Residents of Weija had to contend with flooding this past weekend due to a downpour.

They have been appealing for storm drains to help with the drainage of run-off water.

The last spillage of the dam was in June 2020.

Find below the full statement

WEIJA DAM SPILLAGE

Due to the heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Densu River basin, Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has begun minimal spillage of excess water from the dam as at Sunday 11th October, 2020

The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the heavy rains shot the dam level from 46.8ft to 48.4ft in less than 24 hours, prompting the spillage immediately to prevent it from possible collapse.

As a result of this, Management has informed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam to evacuate the area immediately to avoid any eventuality.

Management of GWCL, therefore, wishes to inform members of the general public as well as institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the dam to take note and act accordingly since information from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) indicates that there will be more rains. Meanwhile, the GWCL, NADMO and other sector agencies are making arrangement for the provision of water and other services to the people displaced by the flood.

Affected communities include; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.