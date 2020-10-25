President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, commissioned the 64km Kete Krachi–Dodiokope Road Project in the Oti Region.

The project was undertaken in three phases by Messrs First Sky Limited, at a total cost of GHS156 million, and was funded by COCOBOD, with the Ghana Highway Authority serving as the implementing agency and supervising consultant

The project which was initially pegged at GH¢176.5 million was beaten down to GHS156 million, saving GHS20 million.

Chairman of First Sky Group, contractors of the project, Eric Seddy Kutortse explained that the saving in the project cost is due to prudent management of the project and the decision to establish a quarry closer to the Kete Krachi–Dodiokope Road Project.

“The decision to establish a quarry closer to the project site was key to the project cost since it eliminated the cost of haulage of quarry products from Shai Hills, Accra. The distance from Shai Hills to the project site (Kete Krachi – Dodiokope) is 497km” Mr. Kutortse said.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority explained that the re-engineering of the project to include the establishment of a quarry close to the site helped save the nation GH¢20 million since the haulage distance and cost was reduced drastically.

The Kete Krachi-Dodiokope Road traverses the Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru Districts in Oti Region, and serve communities like Kwaaku, Ntewusu Bomoden, Duakese, Gyato Chayo, Motoka 1 and 2, amongst others.

The completed road project is expected to enhance the production of staples, fishing, trading, and the other economic activities in the 3 districts of Nchumuru, Krachi East and West, and will also serve as a major route for the transportation of yams from Oti and northern regions of the country to the south.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Roads and Highways are almost through with negotiations with Messrs FDN/ INTORL, a Dutch company, for the design, finance, and construction of a 1.6km prestressed bridge over the Oti river at Dambai/Dodiokope.

Feasibility studies have been completed for works to commence upon receipt of the requisite approvals from Cabinet and Parliament, and, once completed, it will bring relief to residents who live along the catchment area and for traders who ferry goods and services across the Oti River

Together with the Eastern Corridor and other completed, ongoing, and planned road projects within the Oti region, the bridge will enhance agricultural production and other economic activities in the Oti region; especially Nchumuru, Nkwanta North and South, Krachi East and West Districts.

Kete Krachi Town Roads

Prior to the commissioning ceremony, the President inspected ongoing work on the construction of town roads in Kete Krachi and Chinderi, the capitals of Krachi West and Nchumuru Districts respectively.

The construction of these roads, according to the project co-ordinator, Messrs First Sky Ltd. is to give Kete Krachi and Chinderi a complete facelift to befit their status as district capitals, with both roads receiving 10 kilometers of the asphaltic concrete overlay on their arterial and collector roads. The remaining roads will be upgraded to a bituminous surface dressing finish.

The project, which commenced on October 2, 2020, is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, at an estimated cost of GH¢58,989,255.95, with funding from Consolidated Fund.

Roads under the contract include the following: Krachi Town Main Road – Village of Life Academy to Lakeside (Asphalt Concrete) (5.0km); Residency Road (1.30km); King Adom Kwafo Crescent (2.1km); Krachi SHS Road (1.5km); Bank Road (0.5km); Royal Lakeview Hotel and J.H. Kholi (1.5km); Apostle Ntumy Road (0.50km); Dentewiae Drive (1.0km); Asetena Link (0.1km); Shehu Ummar Street (0.65km); and Soldier Camp Road (0.8km).