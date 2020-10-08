Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cut the sod for the construction of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bottling plant at Axim in the Western Region.

The plant is supposed to have a capacity of filling 24,000 cylinders per day.

The LPG bottling plant which is expected to be completed by the ending of 2021 will be used for the cylinder recirculation model project to serve Western, Western North and Central Regions.

Dr. Bawumia who performed the sod-cutting as part of his two-day Western Regional tour said the gas bottling plant would help government’s to reduce gas accidents.

He therefore appealed to the people to keep the NPP in power to continue addressing their concerns.

“This bottling plant is in line with the new policy government introduced. You all heard the big gas accident we had some few months ago around Haatso where fire erupted at the gas filling station which killed people. It is after that government urged that we introduce less risky way of distributing gas. This resulted in the approval of the concept of gas bottling plant facilitated by NPA and the Ministry of Energy. It is as a result of our good governance that Axim is going to have this gas bottling plant. So you should support us to have four more years to continue such good programmes.“

The General Manager of Technical Services at the Ghana National Gas Company, Robert Asmah speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony said the Ghana National Gas Company has been given the mandate to complete the project by 2021.

“The objective is to ensure that Ghanaians have access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for increased domestic and commercial usage by the year 2030. As a result, Ghana National Gas Company issued a licence by the National Petroleum Authority to build and operate an LPG bottling plant to serve Western and Western North and Central Regions. Axim in the Nzema East Municipality was chosen as the suitable local after a feasibility study was carried in the three regions to site the plant. Through the assistance of the Chiefs, a 64 acre land has been acquired for the project.”

“All the technical designs and requirements for the project have been completed. The construction of the plant for the cylinder restoration model project requires installation of LPG storage tanks, offloading points for LPG mobile tracks, maintenance building for testing of cylinders and storage facility for both filled and empty cylinder bottles. There would be an installation of fire water tanks, loading bay and parking lot for the LPG bullet tracks. In addition, there would be an installation of automatic cylinder filling hall which is designed to have an installation capacity of filling 2,400 cylinders per day. When completed, the project will create direct and indirect jobs for the locals. Ghana Gas is expected complete and operationalize the project by the end of 2021.”

Government in October 2017 through the National Petroleum Authority rolled out the cylinder recirculation model project which focuses on consolidating activities in the LPG value chain with a special purpose to reduce health, safety, security and environmental risk exposure.

The cylinder recirculation model requires that an LPG bottling plant, cylinder transporter, cylinder redistribution roles in the LGP value chain are effected.