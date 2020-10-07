A member of the 4×4 trio, Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey known in showbiz as Captain Planet has hinted on releasing his maiden album soon.

He told Citi News that the album will feature music greats such as Sarkodie, Kelvynboy, King Promise, Darkovibes, Mugeez, KiDi, Kwabena Kwabena, Stonebwoy, among others.

He said the album would have been ready but for the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am just taking my time to present it nicely. I don’t want to do a rushed work. I am not in competition with anybody so nothing is giving me pressure. I’m relaxing, bring it out so people will be impressed with it,” he said.

He also hinted that even though all the songs are new, he would also add some of the hit singles he has already released.

Since he went solo, Captain Planet has released songs such as ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’, ‘Kpoli Kpoli’, ‘I Miss You Die’, ‘Sangbele’, ‘Gengin and Bengin’, ‘Akppeteshie’, among others.

He is currently out with a new song titled ‘Mpenatwe Ye De’ which literally means dating comes with great pleasure.

According to him, he did that song for bachelors and spinsters to enjoy dating while it lasts because it is a necessary step to getting married.

Captain Planet is married to Uche Ofodile and they are blessed with a daughter.