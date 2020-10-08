The Board of the Ghana Export-Import (GEXIM) Bank has approved an amount of GH2 million to support the beekeeping industry in Ghana.

This was disclosed by the CEO of the bank, Lawrence Agyinsam at the launch of the Beekeeping Development Project (BeDP) at the African Trade Centre in Accra.

Mr. Agyinsam lamented that despite the nation’s potential to produce honey on a large scale, millions of cedis are lost exporting the product.

“Ghana is reported to be having one of the best climatic conditions suitable for bee and honey. Despite this condition, the country imports more than 600 tons worth of honey worth millions of cedis every month.”

Mr. Agyinsam disclosed that as part of measures to boost the beekeeping industry in Ghana, the Board of the bank has approved an amount of GHC12M to support the beekeeping project.”

“Ghana means business. Ghana, and for that matter, GEXIM stands ready to support the development of the beekeeping industry into a world-class producer of bee-related products for export. This initiative will no doubt help all bee value chain players and to provide financial freedom, eradicate poverty, and generally empower the vulnerable and deprived in our society,” he added.

About the Project

The Beekeeping Development Project (BeDP) is an initiative to improve the beekeeping industry through large scale production and export of honey.

The two-year project will be implemented in two phases.

The first phase, which is the feasibility phase, will be completed within six months and the second, the pilot phase, will last for 18 months from the date of the project launch.

The Board of the Ghana Export-Import (GEXIM) Bank on October 9, 2019, approved the co-operation between Ghana and Slovenia for the development of the honey industry.

This is part of Slovenia’s pledge to support African countries towards the realization of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and priorities set out in the Agenda 2063 by the African Union.