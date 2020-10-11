Some residents of Teshie and its environs in the Greater Accra Region have commended the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye for initiating a scheme to collect and dispose of their waste for free.

The constituents say the programme will improve sanitation in the area.

The MP who is also a Deputy Minister for Health on October 10, 2020, launched the Okoe Boye Sanitation Outreach programme.

As part of the initiative, he provided a sanitation van for door-to-door collection of waste at no cost to the residents.

Speaking to Citi News at the launch, some residents said the works of the MP will earn him another term.

One constituent said, “Teshie now has a youth as an MP and working for us. I haven’t seen any vibrant MP who has devoted his time to clean the gutters when it rains. He has proved that he can serve more than four years. He will serve eight more years.”

Another constituent said, “What he is doing exceptional. In this raining season, I have not come across any MP who has been able to organize the youth to clean up the gutters. I pray he reigns forever. There is none like him.”

Another constituent also said, “The NPP has made it possible for someone like me to be able to cater for my siblings’ education. So why won’t I vote for them (NPP) so they can help us the more? I will vote for Nana Akufo-Addo as President and Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye as the Member of Parliament for this constituency in the upcoming December 2020 polls.”

