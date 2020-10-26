The flagbearer of the opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will from Tuesday, 27 October 2020, begin a five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Mahama while on his tour will visit Ada, Sege, Shai Osudoku, Ningo Prampram, Kpone Katamanso, Ashaiman, Tema East, Tema Central, and Tema West.

He will later visit Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Korley Klottey, Madina, Adenta, Dome Kwabenya and Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The former President while in Ada will meet with the Ada Traditional Council and Interact with fisher-folks at Ayakpor.

He will also engage the community on Radio Ada and interact with traders at Kasseh.

The NDC will also hold a regional thanksgiving service on Sunday, 1 November 2020.