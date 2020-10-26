The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is urging the current leadership of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to work hard to make the party vibrant again.

He says although the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the dominant political parties in the country, the CPP can become the third force if its leadership rises up to the challenge.

The Asantehene made these remarks when presidential candidate for the CPP, Ivor Greenstreet, and other executives paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

“My advice for the CPP is to look beyond the upcoming general elections. The party should avert its mind to the socialist vision of Dr. Nkrumah. The NPP and NDC have taken over the political space, but if the CPP rises to the occasion, it can be a potent force.”

“Ghana needs an alternative to the NDC and NPP and a strong CPP will be a boost to our democracy,” he noted.

On his part, Ivor Greenstreet called on Ghanaians to give the party a chance to rescue the country from the NDC and NPP.

The flagbearer led a delegation comprising national and regional executives of the party to introduce himself to the Asantehene and also seek his blessings as part of the party’s campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.