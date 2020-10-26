The Electoral Commission (EC) will start printing ballot papers for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections today, Monday, 26th October 2020.

Seven printing houses in Accra have been selected by the EC to spearhead this exercise.

Information gathered by Citi News indicates that all qualified parties and independent candidates are to nominate a representative to each of the seven printing houses to observe the exercise.

There are 12 parties on the presidential ballot.

Concerns have been raised about the length of this year’s presidential ballot paper owing to the unprecedented number of qualified aspirants.

The Deputy Chairman of the Commission in-charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, however, said the challenge of more candidates can be overcome with better sensitization.

“As we enter the home stretch of the elections, the Commission will intensify its public education especially on how to properly vote as a way of reducing the number of rejected ballots,” Dr. Asare said.