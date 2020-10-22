President Akufo-Addo has asked the people of the Volta Region to vote massively for him and the New Patriotic Party in the December polls to consolidate the gains made so far.

He said policies and programmes introduced by his administration have touched lives and transformed the country.

Speaking at a mini-rally in Ketu North as part of his tour of the Volta Region, President Akufo-Addo said his government needs to continue with the agenda of building a future of hope for young people.

“On 7th December, do we want to go on building this house or do we want to go back to the old broken system that we had until the 7th of January 2017? We are going forward, and we are going to build this new house we want to create in Ghana,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo is currently on a three-day working visit to the Volta and Oti Regions which ends today, Thursday, October 22, 2020.

On this trip, he has commissioned road projects, hospitals and security installations.

He has also cut the sod for new projects to begin and met the chiefs and people of the respective traditional areas.

Later today, President Akufo-Addo will inspect work on the Kete Krachi Town Roads in the Krachi West constituency.

He will also commission the Nandi Junction-Dordo Kope road and the Krachi-Banda road at Borae Junction in the Krachi Nchumuru constituency.

President Akufo-Addo will then attend a meeting with the Oti Regional House of Chiefs at Dambai, cut sod for the NYA Youth Resource Centre there, and end the three-day work visit in the two regions with a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Zoomlion Waste Recycling and Compost Plant at Yariga No.1 also in the Krachi East constituency of the Oti Region.