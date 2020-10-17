Organized Labour has cautioned the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) against the possible privatization of the Authority’s Transport Unit.

Organised Labour claims that the GRA is in discussion with Mechanical Lloyd for the private car dealership to buy, insure and lease vehicles in a four-year contract to the Authority.

In a memo jointly signed by GRA branch of the Public Service Workers Union, George Amadu Awinbilla and Acting Chairman of the GRA Workers Union, Dominic Nartey, the workers described the move as a security risk.

They also described the private entity as an ‘outsider’, they cannot trust working with.

“The presence of ‘outsiders’ can have national security implications since GRA (Customs Division) deals with intelligence and information gathering. The Customs Division has a para-military function and cannot be driven by an outsourced body. To this end and for many other reasons, we advise management to halt all discussions, agreements and moves geared towards ceding GRA Transport Unit to external companies”, excerpts of the memo addressed to the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority read.

In a four-point argument, the unionized workers reminded management of an earlier attempt to undertake some privatization in 2019 which was vehemently, unconditionally and uncompromisingly rejected by the entire workforce of the authority.

They say, the privatization:

1. Has the CBA implications and requires a standing joint negotiations committee meeting to discuss

2. Borders on the employment status and rights of the drivers and its auxiliary staff

3. Promotes leakage of revenue information to the public.

4. Has the potential to increase operational; travelling risk.

Management of the GRA says they have presented and discussed with the Board and considering leasing the Authority’s vehicles rather than outright purchases.

The leasing company will be responsible for maintenance, insurance and servicing.