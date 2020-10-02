The Member of Parliament for Agona West who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison has taken on officials of the National Democratic Congress in the constituency.

She accused the NDC of playing the tribal card after they dragged her to court to challenge her eligibility as a resident of the area.

The NDC insisted that the MP is not an indigene hence should not have been allowed to register at the Wawase registration centre during the June 30 voter registration exercise.

But the MP insisted that she has lived in the constituency for over two decades.

“I am surprised that a political party can be so tribal. I have lived in this community for over twenty years and I have my properties here. When I was serving this community, I knew very well the rules that govern elections which states that one who wishes to contest for a political position must stay in the community for close to four years and I did just that. So this qualifies me to represent the people of the constituency,” the MP said.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection indicated that the developmental project she has carried out in Agona West is unprecedented compared to her predecessors.

“Kwamena Bartels comes from Agona West, and he contested as a Member of Parliament in Ablekuma, and they supported him. Kwame Nkrumah was from Nkroful, yet he stood as an MP in Accra, and he won so their allegations have no basis,” the MP said.

“The NDC must know that the Yaa Asantewaa of our time has come and come December 7, the NDC will lose the elections,” she added.

Acting constituency Secretary for the NDC in Agona West, Nana Kwame Agyei told Citi News that the allegations against the incumbent MP started in 2016 when she made her intentions of contesting the seat.

He indicated that after the NDC filed the lawsuit, the court invited the incumbent MP to present her documents that justify that she comes from that community.

“We arrived at the Agona Swedru Magistrate Court and when we got there the charges were that Cynthia Morrison does not reside in the said house, and she is not a resident of the area. We presented our documents but the court said that she owns the property and the house she used in registering is indeed her house,” he said.

How the case started

The National Democratic Congress during the voter registration exercise in June 2020 questioned the eligibility of the incumbent MP Cynthia Morrison from registering at the Wawase registration centre at Agona Swedru.

The NDC indicated that the house address the MP provided are false since she has no house in the constituency.

But in a sharp response, the MP reacted saying she has been living in the constituency for 20 years.

The objections were raised by a Unit Committee Member, Eric Yankey of the Wawase Electoral Area.

Subsequently, the matter was referred to the Agona Swedru Magistrate Court and the matter was ruled in favour of the MP.