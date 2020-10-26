A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Nana Akomea has called on the youth to vote massively for the party in the December 7 general elections.

According to him, the NPP has made unprecedented strides in the digital space.

Addressing the press on Monday, October 26, 2020, Nana Akomea touted some achievements of the government in the digital sector.

“Under our less than four years administration, we have delivered the Ghana Post System, the Mobile Money Payment Interoperability among many others. This free interoperability across mobile wallets and bank accounts are indeed the most advanced in Sub-Saharan Africa. The NDC between 2015 and 2016 planned to deliver it at $1.2 billion but the NDC has delivered it at $4.5 million.”

He said the party is committed to delivering the future through digitization for the benefit of the youth.

“Digitisation is now and the future and any party that does not partake in it will be left out. The determined effort to digitize Ghana is a major deliverable by the NPP to the youth of this country. The youth is the future of this country, so building a digital economy and infrastructure is therefore building a future for the youth. The NPP is the digital party, the NPP government is the digital government.”

“I am charging Ghanaian youth to rise up and carry Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP to victory in December so that together, we will build a partnership that will build a solid country that will be envy to all,” he admonished.

Choosing NDC means taking Ghana two steps backward – Bawumia warns electorate

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had said the position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the first on the ballot paper for the December 2020 elections connotes that development in the country will move a step forward if Ghanaians vote for the party.

According to him, a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) means retardation in developmental projects.

Speaking at a fundraising launch at the Trade Fair Center, Dr. Bawumia said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration is poised to continue with more developmental projects in its second term.