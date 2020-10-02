The North East Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has pledged its commitment to ensuring that no life is lost as a result of flooding which occurred in West Mamprusi District in the early hours of October 1, 2020.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, the North East Regional Director of NADMO, John Kweku Alhassan said, together with the police and Metropolitan Chief Executive, they will ensure the safety of victims.

“We are trying to move the victims to safer grounds. The police, MCE and NADMO are around. We are seeing to it that no deaths are recorded.”

He added that relief items were being supplied to the affected victims.

“The MCE has taken the responsibility to provide food for them this evening and tomorrow morning. NADMO has received relief items, and we are sending to residents.”

The NADMO Coordinator further indicated that though the floods have receded in some parts of the region, others are still submerged.

“Water has receded in Dimia so far, but the others are still flooded. NADMO officials are on the ground. We are trying to evacuate the residents to safer places. We are not able to get access to some houses to determine the actual number of affected victims.”

West Mamprusi: Heavy rains wreak havoc in communities

The Gbani and Dimia communities in the West Mamprusi District of the North East Region were cut off from other communities due to flooding.

The flooding situation in these communities is as a result of a dam at Guabuliga overflowing its banks after a downpour on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Houses have been submerged and residents displaced as a result of the situation.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, Lucky Aremeyaw Somo, said they are working with the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO) to help the affected residents.

“As we speak, all the houses have been submerged and the buildings collapsed. Residents are not able to collect anything from the community. That is the calamity that has befallen them. We are working tirelessly to support these people in this difficult moment.”

“In the short term, we are looking at how to accommodate the people in the meantime. In the medium term, we are looking at how can solve the spillage of the dam and then in the long term we can look at how best we can resettle them.”

Torrential rains in the northern part of Ghana coupled with spillage from the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso in 2020 earlier left farmlands submerged and properties destroyed.