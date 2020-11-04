The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh says a total of 62,794 security personnel will be deployed to provide security for the 2020 general elections.

He said they will comprise police officers, military officials, and personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority among others.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the IGP said: “62,794 security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Armed Forces are being deployed for the elections.”

“All the personnel I have mentioned will be in their regular uniforms with the exception of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service and the Bureau of National Investigations who will remain invisible,” the IGP indicated.

He added that the Police will adopt a “four-tier approach to policing the ballots at all the 40,000 polling stations and 275 coalition centres.”

He further cautioned that the security personnel will not hesitate to apply “strict actions where the need arises.”

IGP assures nation of adequate security on December 7

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh has assured Ghanaians that the service will provide adequate security at all polling centres across the country on December 7.

Oppong-Boanuh was speaking to the media in Sunyani on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, as part of his working visit to the Bono Region when he gave the assurance.

During his visit, the IGP observed a simulation exercise as part of preparations for the December elections.

Mr. Oppong-Boanuh noted that they identified various flashpoints in the region and are going to put in place adequate security on election day