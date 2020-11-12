Waste Management Company, Zoomlion,in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, will today, Thursday, November 12, 2020, begin the disinfection of markets in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise, which is the third phase of the nationwide disinfection of markets across the country, is meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as Ghana makes attempts to reduce the spike in the number of active coronavirus cases.

General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana, Accra Zone, Ernest Morgan Acquah, who spoke to Citi News, is hopeful of a successful exercise to stem the spread of infections.

“We are doing the third phase of the nationwide market fumigation, disinfection and cleaning exercise. We are hoping to do 141 markets across Accra in all the 29 MMDAs in the Greater Accra Region. The purpose is to continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. We realized that since we started doing this, the numbers have subsided a little. From what the President said last week, the numbers are increasing again, so we quickly had to do the third phase to reduce and eradicate the virus.”

This cleaning of public places forms part of efforts to fight the disease that has claimed over 300 lives in Ghana and more than a million worldwide.

Government is undertaking the disinfection and fumigation exercise in collaboration with waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its partners.

It will be recalled that, during the initial stages of the COVID-19 situation in Ghana, government in collaboration with Zoomlion undertook a similar exercise nationwide.

A number of markets, lorry stations, educational institutions and other public spaces were disinfected and fumigated in that exercise.

Ghana’s number of active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, November 12, 2020 stand at 1,139.

It follows the confirmation of 100 fresh cases.

So far, the total number of confirmed cases is 49,302, with those recovered or discharged tallying 47,843.

320 have died from the disease.

The Greater Accra Region has consistently topped the list of regions with the highest number of cases.