Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony joined Oheneyere Gifti Anti, Kozie Akosua Manu, Abena Dugan, Maame Ama Pratt and her Royal Highness Naa Klokai Densua IV as a speaker at the launch of ‘Women Lead’ programme on Monday, November 09, 2020.

Organised by Advocacy for Women into Power, ‘Women Lead’ seeks to support all women who are contesting in the 2020 general election in Ghana.

Eno Barony used the opportunity to encourage all young women to focus on building their dreams rather than living on the notion that women are for just cooking.

“We need to fight forward to archive whatever we want she remarked,” she said.

Women Lead is meant to advocate for a high level of women inclusion in government.

It calls on all women groups, associations, organizations, corporate bodies and individuals in their capacity to support women in this crucial time.

The launch witnessed women coming together irrespective of their political colours having a great conversation on how in each capacity will be able to help support women to be at the top.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, during her speech, indicated that she will forever stand for women, give every audience to women, and continue to highly advocate that women’s voice be heard at all levels in Ghana.

“I have always supported women and I will forever support women,” adding that women should vote for other women on the ballot sheet.

Abena Dugan who is the Vice-Chairperson for Commonwealth Youth Council indicated that at the global level her office highly ensures women are participating in any initiative. She also remarked that “women are not their own enemies and it is very important we all support women at all levels.

Mrs Kozie who is deputy NYA CEO also commended the AFWIP for such a good job and coming out in times like this to support women.

She noted that women just like any other person will encounter challenges and negative feedback as they climb the ladder of leadership but that does not mean they should give up. She encountered challenges the same in her life just like any other person.

She also indicated that the National Youth Authority is much particular about inclusion and will continue to ensure women are participating.

AFWIP through their PRO has indicated that nationwide campaign on Women will commence as soon as possible, media tour and active online promotion will be embarked to ensure that women get what they deserve.

Again more funding opportunities will be available for young women in entrepreneurship across the country.