An independent parliamentary candidate in the Damongo constituency in the Savannah Region, David Tiki Dange, has given the National Democratic Congress a 48-hour ultimatum to prove that he is a member of the party.

The NDC in a statement dated November 3, 2020, revoked the membership of 18 of its members for contesting as independent candidates in the upcoming December 7 polls.

The party included Mr. Dange’s name on the list. But Mr. Tiki Dange has objected to this insisting that he never belonged to the NDC.

In an interview on the Voters’ Dairy on Citi FM, Mr. Dange dared the NDC to come forward with evidence of its claim that he belonged to the party.

“Errors do happen so maybe Aseidu Nketia might have signed the document without meticulously checking. I have never been a member of the NDC. He who alleges must prove. Why are we wasting time? You said I am a member of the NDC, I said I am not, I am giving you 48 hours to prove it.”

“The children of President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama cannot be presumed to be members of the two parties respectively unless they have registered with the parties,” he added.

The Independent candidate said, should the party fail to prove beyond doubt its claims, he will require them to “retract and apologise.”

He further explained that he holds nothing “against the NDC but some things cannot be taken for granted. But the fact that my name has been put out there on the basis of leaving a party paints me as a traitor, something I am not. I have always been an embodiment of discipline; religiously follow rules to make sure I am never sacked. So if indeed I was a member of the NDC, I would not put myself in a position to be dismissed.”