The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is calling for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over the corruption risk assessment conducted by the Special Prosecutor on the Agyapa Royalties agreement which somewhat indicted officials of the Ministry.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu in his corruption risk assessment report among other things accused the Finance Ministry of awarding the transaction advisors deal to “surrogates” of the Ministry.

He further disclosed that the selection and appointment of advisors for the agreement did not meet the “fundamentals of probity, transparency, and accountability.”

Mr. Amidu argued that consultations over the deal were not also comprehensive.

The PPP posits that the Finance Minister’s engagement in an alleged conflict of interest situation, bid-rigging, and violation of procurement rules during processes leading to the approval of the agreement is unfortunate.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the Vice Presidential Candidate of PPP, Kofi Asamoah Siaw said Ken Ofori-Atta abused his position for personal gains hence their call for his dismissal.

“The office of the President and the Executive approval have been used to provide a semblance of legitimacy to a fraudulent deal found to be inconsistent with the national interest. The President must not give us an impression to believe that he is compromised by familiar ties such that, he cannot dismiss the Finance Minister.”

“He must not hide behind the small screen of Parliament to divert attention from the stinker Agyapa deal. The oath he swore to defend the constitution and the best interest of Ghanaians must be his top priority. If the Finance Minister refuses to resign then the President must revoke his appointment,” he added.

“With the recent corrupt happenings, does the Akufo-Addo administration and the trusted Finance Minister have the moral right to collapse businesses of Ghanaian entrepreneurs?” he queried.

Agyapa Royalties Deal

The Government of Ghana, through the Minerals Income Investment Fund, set up a limited liability company, Agyapa Royalties Limited to receive money Ghana is supposed to earn from gold royalties.

The company was to raise between $500 million and $750 million lump sum for the Ghana Government on the Ghana and London Stock exchanges to invest in developmental projects.

The Minority in Parliament boycotted the approval of the agreement in Parliament saying it will shortchange Ghanaians.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama also described the deal as questionable. Several CSOs also kicked against the deal.

Meanwhile, after the Special Prosecutor released the 64-paged report, President Akufo-Addo directed the Finance Minister to send the agreement back to Parliament.