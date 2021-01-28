The Spelling Bee 2021 national finals will come off on February 6, 2021, drawing the curtain on another successful edition.

The closed-door event will be held with only spellers, parents, and guardians in attendance adhering to strict COVID-19 preventive measures.

“Though the pandemic persists, we’ve resolved to celebrate the commitment, trust, and resilience of our Spellers, parents, guardians, and sponsors. Their faith in us empowered us with the mandate to continue with our vision of making co-curricular activities a common factor in our educational experience,” organisers said in a statement.

The Spelling Bee, a national spelling competition, which began 14 years ago, has had continues substantial impact on the education of Ghanaian children in primary schools across the country.

The 2020 finals saw 11-year-old Nadia Chelpang Mashoud from the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, adjudged champion.

Aku-Mishee Araba Allotey of the University of Ghana Basic School, placed second with Joel Ato Kwamena Ahin of Dennis of Victoria Grammar School taking the third place.