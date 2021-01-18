The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has filed a motion at the Supreme Court asking Electoral Commission to make a series of admissions, including the errors in the declaration of results.

Among 18 items noted in the motion, Mr. Mahama wants the EC to admit that its chairperson, Jean Mensa, announced election results on December 9, 2020, with figures that would have added up to 100.3 percent instead of 100 percent.

Because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency results, he also wants the EC to indicate that President Akufo-Addo’s votes at the time of the declaration were 6,730,413 “which amount to 49.625 percent of 13,562,592 [valid votes cast].”

In the declaration, Mrs. Mensa notably said that even if the 128,018 votes of Techiman South Constituency were added to the votes Mr. Mahama, that would not change the results.

The EC subsequently corrected its initial errors “by virtue of an unsigned Press Release” but Mr. Mahama again says it “never sought to confer with the agents of candidates.”

After the correction, the EC noted the total valid votes cast as 13,119,460.

He also says the EC Chairperson refused to accept a letter from the NDC in which it “raised concerns and notified her of material errors in her collation of the results of the 7th December 2020 Presidential Election.”

Mr. Mahama wants the EC to admit the said facts within three days of receipt of the writ.

Pre-trial in the case is set to commence tomorrow.

Mr. Mahama and the NDC challenged the 2020 presidential election saying it was flawed.

He maintains that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority during the polls because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency from the declaration of results.

According to the EC, President Akufo-Addo garnered 51.59 percent of the votes while Mr. Mahama got 47.37 percent.

Mr. Mahama is now asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.