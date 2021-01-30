A businessman, Sir Sam Jonah has called for the strict enforcement of laws to deter the citizenry from engaging in acts of corruption.

Speaking at the 9th Joint Graduation Ceremony of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Mr. Jonah said, “it is critical to our security and development that we insist on the proper conduct and productivity of our lawmakers by reducing corruption in our institutions.”

He believes corruption will fester in Ghana until laws are strictly enforced.

“The technologically and economically advanced countries I keep referring to, are very intolerant of corruption, especially among public servants and culprits find themselves facing serious consequences, including jail time.

“As we have seen recently with the impeachments of President Donald Trump in the US, even presidents are not immune and are held accountable for their actions. Until laws are imposed and enforced to deter corruption, it will continue to severely undermine our development and national security.”

He was speaking on the theme “Providing Skills to Meet Business and Human Security Needs in Uncertain Times.”

Ghana recently scored an average mark of 43 out of 100 on the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International.

This left the country being ranked 75 out of 180 nations captured in the 2020 index.

The CPI draws upon 13 data sources which capture the assessment of experts and business executives on a number of corrupt behaviours in the public sector.