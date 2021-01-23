The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned its party agents to ignore all calls and enticements from the Electoral Commission to sign fraudulent pink sheets for monetary rewards.

According to the party, “reports and intelligence gathered indicates that some District EC Officials are calling on NDC Party Agents to come over to their offices or meet them at certain locations to sign fraudulent pink sheets they have prepared, for a handsome reward.”

In a memo signed by the Director of Elections of the NDC, Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the party stated that the purported attempts are a criminal act by some EC officer to satisfy the parochial interests of the EC considering the ongoing legal challenges of the 2020 general elections.

“This is a criminal agenda to serve their parochial interests considering the current legal challenges on the 2020 general elections. We humbly urge all our gallant Agents to ignore such calls and accordingly, hasten to report such acts to the Party hierarchy.”

He added that all members of the party should act in it’s best interest.

Read the full statement below

SUBJECT: SIGNING OF PINK SHEETS

DATE: 22nd JANUARY, 2021

The National Elections Directorate extends to you Its warmest felicitations.

Let us all endeavour to act in the supreme interest of the Party at all cost, and resist all forms of temptations that comes our way.

We continue to remain focused as a Party.

Together we can.

The Directorate wishes you all the best of the year.

Signed

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

Director of Elections