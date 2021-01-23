The New Patriotic Party Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu, in his election petition witness statement says John Mahama’s petition is based on mere conjecture.

His statement echoes President Akufo-Addo’s assertion that there is no merit to Mr. Mahama’s petition.

“My Lords, the Petition is largely conjectural and borne out of Petitioner’s unfounded imagination, and also the material facts in the Petition do not support the reliefs sought,” Mr. Mac Manu stated.

Mr. Mahama’s contends that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority during the 2020 polls because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency from the declaration.

He is asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.

Mr. Mac Manu feels the foundation of these arguments are “insignificant inaccuracies and slips in the “declaration of the results” of the election, rather than the validity of the election and the actual results thereof.”

He said Mr. Mahama’s refusal to recognize “logical and self-evident matters has led Petitioner erroneously to seek a second election.”

“These slips and errors did not affect the outcome of the election, and I say that [President Akufo-Addo] won the Presidential Election of 7th December, 2020,” he maintains.

Ultimately, Mr. Mac Manu posited that the election is “a ruse and a face-saving gimmick” by Mr. Mahama.

This is because “senior members of his NDC party had prematurely pronounced outright victory in the election, only to be badly exposed by results of [EC], corroborated by most media houses worthy of note in the country as well as many independent local and international observers.”