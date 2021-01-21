Some six Ministers in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term of office have been given different portfolios in the new government.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who previously headed the Ministry of Education and saw the implementation of the free Senior High School policy, is now the Minister-designate for Energy while Dan Botwe who was the former Minister for Regional Reorganisation is now the Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development.

Sarah Adwoa Safo who was the former Minister for Procurement will now head the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie in the previous Akufo-Addo government served as the Minister for the Western Region. He was subsequently moved to serve as the Minister of State in charge of all state-owned enterprises. But in his new government, Akufo-Addo has appointed him to the Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation Ministry.

The Energy Ministry in President Akufo-Addo’s first term was headed by John Peter Amewu. Mr. Awewu will now serve in the Railway Development Ministry while Awal Mohammed who was the Minister for Business Development will now be in the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The names have been submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval.

Deputy Ministers elevated

In a related development, four former Deputy Ministers have been given the chance to serve as substantive ministers in Akufo-Addo’s new government.

They are:

Godfred Dame – Attorney General and Minister for Justice

Freda Prempeh – Works and Housing (Minister of State)

Joseph Cudjoe – Public Enterprises

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Education

Below is the full list of nominees