Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Ashanti Region have begun receiving nominations forms filed by persons seeking to contest in the Council of State elections for the region.

The Commission opened nominations for the election of regional representatives to the Council of State on Monday ahead of the poll slated for February 12, 2021.

“Every Nomination must be proposed and seconded by two (2) registered voters and supported by twenty (20) registered voters in the Region. The consent of the candidate must be endorsed thereon.”

“Copies of the nomination forms may be downloaded free of charge from the Electoral Commission’s website (www.ec.gov.gh) and completed in triplicate,” it noted.

Ashanti Regional Director of the Commission, Benjamin Bannor-Bio told Citi News, three persons have successfully filed their nominations to contest for the Council of State regional elections.

“As it is required by law, every region must have a representative on the Council of State and so in line with preparation from 1st to 4th February, applicants have started filing. This time they (applicants) did not have to come to our office to pick the forms but download them from our website and print them out and after completion, they submit within the stated time period, and they need to get a proposer and a seconder and 20 other persons to serve as supporters and all of them must be registered voters in the region and the candidate must also be a registered voter in the region.”

“So far, since yesterday, we have received nominations from three candidates and others are also working on completing the process of filling the forms and filing same.”

One of the aspirants in a Citi News interview expressed his intention for contesting the polls.

“I stand for the youth. And I must say Ihave the course of the youth at heart…because there must be a bridge of the gap between the youth, the grassroots, and the presidency. Again we can say that there is a lot of abandoned projects. So, if I become a member of the Council, periodically I will meet with the Ashanti Regional Caucus of the MPs, the ministers from the region, and the CEOs of the various agencies of government to sit and find a way of making the region better.”