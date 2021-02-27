Six more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana.

This brings the death toll to 594.

In the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, the country recorded 455 new cases.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections.

Ghana has recorded a total of 82, 586 cases with 76,573 recoveries since mid-March 2020.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 47,029

Ashanti Region – 14,324

Western Region – 5,143

Eastern Region – 3,668

Central Region – 2,884

Volta Region – 1,692

Northern Region – 1,155

Bono East Region – 1,114

Upper East Region – 1,093

Bono Region – 982

Western North Region – 797

Ahafo Region – 663

Upper West Region – 377

Oti Region – 274

North East Region – 98

Savannah Region – 72