Fire has gutted three shops and five rooms of a building close to the Bantama Market in the Ashanti Region.

The fire which has destroyed items running into thousands of Ghana cedis started at a time when the owners of the said properties had not opened their shops.

Fire officers who were called to attend to the incident had to break into some of the shops to put off the fire.

Musical instruments and electrical gadgets sold at the shops were destroyed.

There was no casualty recorded in the incident.

Commander for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Fire Station, Divisional Officer Grade 3, Boadu Ben Simon told Citi News investigations have begun to know the cause of the fire.

Affected shop owners and tenants are salvaging what is left of their belongings from the burnt shops and rooms.

“The fire has finally been extinguished and salvaging is currently ongoing. We are fortunate there was no casualty. We had a distress call around 06:15. By 06:17 hours we were around. Looking at the intensity of the fire, we requested additional pumps. In all, we had three pumps at the scene. We were able to confront the fire, and we made sure there was no casualty. There were three shops. Out of this three, two were involved in the fire and one was partially burnt. Five rooms were also involved in the fire.”

“Investigations are ongoing. By the close of the day, I’m sure we will be able to know the cause of the fire,” he said.