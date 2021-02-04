Management of the Kumasi Zoological Gardens in the Ashanti Region is calling for public support to help its officers apply modern techniques in conserving wildlife at the facility.

The call comes after officers of the zoo performed a successful caesarean section on a Mona monkey.

The infant male primate, however, died two days after the surgery.

Monalisa, one of the two Mona monkeys at the Kumasi Zoo was taken through a caesarean section after suffering during a three-day labour period.

The veterinary doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Meyir Ziekah who doubles as the manager of the zoo said the procedure was the first of its kind in the history of Kumasi Wildlife.

“She has been in labour for three days, and we have been monitoring it. On the first day, we realized that the birth canal was quite small and the infant had a big head that couldn’t pass through the birth canal. Also, the animal was getting weak, and so we took the decision,” he disclosed.

Dr. Meyir Ziekah indicated that although the procedure was successful, the infant male primate died because it was rejected by the mother.

The mother monkey is currently recovering from the surgery.

Meanwhile, to preserve wildlife and ensure the sustenance of the zoo, the Manager of the zoo, is appealing to private individuals to support the activities of the zoo.

“The zoo is under the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, but we also entreat private individuals and corporate organizations to come and assist us. Currently, we are building a clinic, so the public should come and support us to equip us to better cater for the animals. We also call on people and companies to come and adopt some of the cages that we have and brand them to help in wildlife conservation”, Dr. Meyir Ziekah appealed.

For months, the zoo has been closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is currently being renovated to a higher standard according to the Manager of the Zoo.

The Kumasi Zoological Garden in the Ashanti Region being the premier zoo in Ghana, has about 189 animals of various species.

Out of the over 50 species in the zoo, there are only two Mona monkeys at the facility.

In 2018, it received about 17,000 tourists.

That number grew exponentially to 70,000 in 2018.