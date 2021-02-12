The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today continue hearings for the vetting of three more nominees of the President for various ministerial roles.

The Energy Minister-nominee, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is expected to be vetted today.

He served as the Education Minister in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh will be President Akufo-Addo third Energy Minister if approved; after Boakye Agyarko and Peter Amewu.

Also appearing before the appointment’s committee of Parliament will be the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs nominee, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and the nominee for Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the immediate past Parliamentary Affairs Minister whilst Mr. Dame was the deputy-Attorney General in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.

The hearings have been moved from the Committee room to the Chamber of the house in light of coronavirus safety protocols.

The President nominated 46 persons in all to fill various ministerial portfolios.

Five persons have already been vetted after the process started on February 10, 2021.