Bibiniba Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has supported over 50 artisans with skill training to better place them in the world of work at Senya Beraku in the Central region.

The organisation, according to the Executive Director is also in to bridge the gap with regard to career guidance and mentorship.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Director for the Foundation, Benjamin Essien, indicated that the trained individuals would be monitored to ensure that they succeed in their area of work.

“Bibiniba Foundation is in to bridge the gap and to raise generals for the next generation. We bring resource persons who have the know-how to impact their knowledge to trainees,” the executive director said.

The program dubbed Career Empowerment Summit was a day seminar that saw seamstresses and hairdressers being taken through financial, work ethics and branding training.

Speaking to Citi News the Executive Director indicated that the event had brought together individuals like Elikem Kumordzi the tailor, Dr. Joseph Essibu of Ideal College International School and Madam Vivian Oduro (Vidorck Hair) to share their stories with the trainees and this they believe will shape and fine-tune the trainees in their way of doing things.

He noted that their first project as a foundation was to distribute mathematical sets, and nose masks to all Basic Education Certificate Examination, (BECE) graduates adding that they are looking at extending their activities to other areas in Ghana.

Elikem Kumordzi, who was there to offer training urged them to strive hard to achieve success in their various fields of study.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to share my story with these young entrepreneurs. I hope they will learn and take advantage of our stories to also improve their lives. We are never too young or old to learn new things since life is a continuous process,” Elikem Kumordzi said.

Founder of Ideal College International School who is also the chairman for the Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company, Dr. Joseph Kobina Essibu was optimistic that the training will go a long way to help the trainees in their various fields.

“I must applaud Bibiniba Foundation for their willingness to help the youth who are into entrepreneurship. I am happy because this foundation is using the donations it receives to support the youthful population and this is not only in Senya Beraku but outside its jurisdiction,” Dr. Asibu said.