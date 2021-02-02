The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the death of two officers alleged to have committed suicide.

Two officers– General Constable Yelnona Eugene and Superintendent Zeprain Zenge were found dead in Accra and Western Region respectively two days in a row.

General Constable Yelnona Eugene with the National Protection Unit was found dead at his duty post in the early hours of Monday, February 1, 2021.

He was part of a team providing security at the residence of a Togolese opposition leader, Gilcrest Olympio who is resident in Ghana.

He is believed to have shot himself in the washroom of the opposition leader on the dawn of Monday, February 1, 2021.

Although some attributed the death to suicide, a statement from the police did not state any concrete cause.

This came on the back of the death of the Jomoro Municipal Police Commander Superintendent Zeprain Zenge.

The commander is believed to have shot himself at his Bungalow in Half Assini on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

The Late Supt Zenge was posted to the area in early 2017.

He is from Nandom in the Upper West Region and died at age 57.

Speaking to Citi News, the Director of Police Public Affairs Superintendent Shiela Abayie-Buckman cautioned the public against wild speculations on the causes of death.

According to her, the investigation will help the police to unravel the circumstances leading to their deaths.

“Constable Yelnona Eugene was stationed with the National Protection Unit and as we have already indicated, investigations have commenced unravelling the circumstances leading to the death and that is why we are urging everyone who will have the opportunity of commenting on the death not only to be sensitive to those of us who are bereaved but also not to draw conclusions as to the cause of death because that is what the investigation will unravel,” she said.