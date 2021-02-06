Naa Koshie Manyo-Plange of the Roman Ridge School, Accra emerged winner of the 2021 Spelling Bee competition at the just-ended grand finale held at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

This was after she correctly spelt “A-M-A-X-O-P-H-O-B-I-A” in the championship round to become the reigning champion.

She beat 59 other spellers in an intense 15 rounds of spelling.

Naa Koshie walked away with the coveted trophy and cash prize of GHS 10, 000.

In addition, she was awarded a trip to the 94th National Scripps Bee Championship in the USA, a fully installed Explorer decoder with six months subscription from DSTV, a year supply of Indomie, a gold medal, GHS 500 fuel vouchers from Goil Company Limited and Frankies Restaurant meals for a year.

Naa Koshie, takes over from Nadia Chelpang Mashoud from Tamale who won the 2020 edition of the competition held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Susan Grace Azu of Anchelle International School in Takoradi who emerged 1st runner up in the competition was given a silver medal, a trip sponsored by Kenya Airways, GHS 3,000 cash prize, fully installed HD Zapper decoder from DSTV and GHS 300 fuel vouchers from Goil Company Limited.

Gavierl Asamoah from the Springforth Community Schools emerged the 2nd runner up in the competition. He received a bronze medal, a trip sponsored by Kenya Airways, GHS 2,000, fully installed HD Zapper decoder from DSTV as well as a GHS 200 fuel vouchers sponsored by Goil Company Limited.

Schools of the three champions will also be given a certificate of recognition and a GHS 1,000 fuel voucher.

The grand finale was organized behind-closed-doors with only spellers, parents, and guardians in attendance adhering to strict COVID-19 preventive measures.

It was broadcast live on Citi TV’s Channel 363 on DStv and Channel 182 on GOtv.

The Spelling Bee, a national spelling competition, which began 14 years ago, has had a substantial impact on the education of Ghanaian children in primary schools across the country.

For over a decade, winners of The Spelling Bee have been the only ones on the African continent accorded the honour of participating in the internationally acclaimed contest, Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Spelling Bee is presented by Indomie and supported by DSTV, US embassy, Accra, Citi TV, Citi FM, Rufus Green Parks, Goil, Ashesi University, Kenya Airways, Frankies, the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation, and the Links Inc.