The Supreme Court is expected to resume the hearing of the 2020 Election Petition case filed by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama today.

This was after the hearing was adjourned on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The adjournment became necessary after the lawyers for Mr. Mahama requested an in-camera hearing on the status of one of their witnesses due to ill-health.

However, Mr. Mahama has filed a witness statement as a representative who was at the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters, Robert Joseph Mettle Nunoo with Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte.

He is expected to testify as his third witness in the ongoing election petition for the petitioner.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo became critical in the petition after the second witness, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, during his cross-examination, said the former minister was instructed by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, to go and consult with Mr. Mahama over some grievances.

He is also set to be cross-examined by counsels of the EC and President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Second Respondent, having filed the witness statement on Thursay.

In his 32 paragraph-witness statement chronicling some of the major events that occurred in the Strong Room, he categorically stated that Mrs. Mensa, who doubles as the sole Returning Officer of the presidential election, “did not perform the duties she was supposed to perform in order to be able to declare a winner of the election as she attempted to do.”

About the petition

Mahama is in court after he and his party –the National Democratic Congress– rejected the results of the 2020 presidential polls.

Mr. Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate in the 2020 polls, is of the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed to obtain the requisite number of votes to be declared the winner.

He is thus asking the Supreme Court to among other things declare the 2020 presidential polls nul and void and further order the Electoral Commission to conduct a re-run of the election between himself and President Akufo-Addo.

