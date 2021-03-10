The National Labour Commission (NLC) is set to meet worker unions at the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) over moves to migrate them onto the Controller and Accountant General’s Department payroll.

This comes days after the worker unions’ threatened to strike on March 18, 2021, over the intended move.

The NLC in a statement said it had invited the Unions to engage them on their concerns about the planned migration.

“The parties are hereby invited to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, 17th March 2021 at 2: 00 pm. The National Labour Commission in the exercise of its power directs the SD DOMBO University of Business and Integrated Development Studies ( SDD-UBIDS) Secretaries of UTAG , GAUA, SSA-UoG and TEWU to stay any intended action.”

The unions which involve the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Tertiary and Education Workers Union (TEWU) have argued that the intended

migration could lead to a downgrade in salaries, allowances, and other conditions of service.

“We have served GTEC a letter expressing our discontentment and have demanded of GTEC to withdraw the said letter with immediate effect and communicate to us by Thursday, March 11, 2021. If we do not receive a response from GTEC by the said date, our members have resolved to embark on a strike action by 18th March 2021,” they said in a statement.

The unions have also urged President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter.

In a separate statement, they asked the President to “stop GTEC/CAGD from migrating SDD-UBIDS staff, and staff of CKT-UTAS and UESD to CAGD’s Payroll until all negotiations are concluded between the national unions (UTAG, GAUA, SSA-UoG and TEWU) and the MoE, MoF, CAGD and NLC.”

The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies was previously the Wa Campus of UDS before being granted autonomy.